Illinois woman accused of suffocating baby enters plea deal

Posted 7:05 am, March 29, 2019, by

GALESBURG, Ill. –  A western Illinois woman charged with trying to suffocate one of her children is facing prison time in a plea deal with prosecutors.

The Register-Mail reports 32-year-old Fleurette Comes of Galesburg pleaded guilty Thursday to felony aggravated battery to a child. Knox County Assistant State’s Attorney Brian Kerr says she’ll receive a five-year prison term, followed by one year of parole.

Comes was charged last year with offenses including attempted murder, aggravated battery and endangering the life of a child.

Prosecutors say she’d been drinking all day when she got angry and struck a 14-year-old girl who was holding Comes’ 3-month-old daughter. They say she also placed a pillow or blanket over the child while the baby was on a bed and pushed down.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 9.

