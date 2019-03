Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — How would you like to bake like a professional? Now is your chance. The owner of Nathaniel Reid Bakery in Kirkwood is offering group baking classes throughout the summer.

Nathaniel Reid is a recent James Beard semifinalist for outstanding baker. He says that the classes are available for a group of up to twelve to book for a fixed rate. With private classes, you can book one and then invite your close friends and family to join you.

More information: http://www.Nrbakery.Com/classes