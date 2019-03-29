Kim Tucci laid to rest after funeral mass at Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Beloved St. Louis restauranteur and civic booster Kim Tucci was laid to rest Friday afternoon following a mass at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis. The service saw an outpouring of love inside the cathedral for a man who loved the city.

Hundreds of family and friends filled the cathedral for the funeral mass. Tucci was remembered and celebrated as a man with a big voice and big heart.

His pastor, Monsignor John Shamleffer of St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church, delivered the homily, describing Tucci as a connector who brought people together and who gave of himself in every relationship.

Well-known St. Louisans attended the funeral, including St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger, former mayors Francis Slay and Vince Schoemehl, former Missouri US Senator Claire McCaskill, and several high-ranking commanders of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Many in attendance said Tucci’s legacy will be his generosity and joy.

"Big heart, always positive, you know, that's not so common these days. Always positive. Believing ‘Oh, we can get that done.’ Most of us loved the guy. He was great," said Mayor Krewson.

Tucci is survived by his wife, daughter, and two grandsons.

Tucci died of cancer Monday, March 25. He was 78.