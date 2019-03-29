Luke Bryan is bringing ‘Sunset Repeat Tour’ to St. Louis this summer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Country megastar Luke Bryan is bringing his “Sunset Repeat Tour” to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre along with special guests Cole Swindell, Jon Langston and DJ Rock on Saturday, August 17th.

FOX 2 is giving away tickets EVERY DAY next week with one grand prize winner receiving the Best Seats in the House including a pair of VIP tickets plus $200 gift certificate from Peerless Furniture.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, April 5th at 10am www.livenation.com OR, you can get tickets early with our pre-sale!

FOX 2 pre-sale is Thursday, April 4 from 10am to 10am at Ticketmaster.com.
Password: FOX2Now

