× Man killed during Belleville house fire identified, cause of death still undetermined

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – One person is dead after a fire at a home in Belleville. It happened at a home on River Laurel Drive in the Reunion subdivision, not far from Highway 159. Thomas J. May, 36, has been identified as the victim. He lived at the home. Police are calling the incident a suspicious death.

The call came in for the fire about 1:45pm Thursday. Authorities say that as crews investigated the fire they discovered a man dead inside the home. Crews brought the man outside to try and help him but it was too late.

An autopsy was done Friday morning. A cause of death is still undetermined pending toxicology and an autopsy report from the pathologist. A toxicology report could take two weeks to come in. There was no preliminary cause of death released after the autopsy.

Neighbors call the situation sad and shocking. There is coming soon for sale sign outside of the home.