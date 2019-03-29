Missouri man sentenced in fatal drunken driving crash

Posted 3:43 pm, March 29, 2019, by

A 24-year-old southwest man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for driving drunk and causing a traffic crash that killed a man and injured four other people.

Eh Blue Htoo, of Noel, pleaded guilty Tuesday to driving while intoxicated in an accident resulting in a death. His plea deal called for a sentence of eight years, which the judge imposed.

The Joplin Globe reports Htoo’s vehicle crossed the centerline on Missouri 90 about 3 miles east of Southwest City in November 2017. His car hit a pickup truck head-on, killing the driver, 36-year-old Roberto Rosillo of Southwest City. Two of Rosillo’s children, along with another woman and her son who were passengers in the truck, were injured in the crash.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.