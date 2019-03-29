Near-infrared energy used as therapy during recovery of traumatic brain injury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Studies show that more than 2.8 million Traumatic brain injury cases have been reported in 2013 versus 1.5 million in 2001 this growing is alarming to doctors all over the country.

According to a recent study involving military veterans with brain injuries, the uses of red and near-infrared light therapy is found to help restore functions for people with chronic traumatic brain injury.

The infrared light stimulates cerebral blood flow and cognitive function.

Dr. Gregg Hipskind, President of Belleville's Brain Injury Consulting joined FOX 2 to discuss this current treatment that is used at VA hospitals that focuses on cognitive rehab.

For more information visit: www.Tugmcgraw.org