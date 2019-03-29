× Park Hills man charged with child sex crimes

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 55-year-old Park Hills man for child-related sex crimes Friday.

According to Val Joyner, a spokeswoman for the St. Charles County Police Department, a task force of county cybercrime authorities and Missouri Internet Crimes Against Children investigators opened a case six months ago to begin surveillance on Bobbie Steel Jr.

Investigators said Steel had arranged to meet with a 14-year-old to engage in sexual activities through an online personal ad. An undercover officer had posed as the 14-year-old.

Steel was taken into custody March 27.

Prosecutors charged Steel with one count of enticement or attempted enticement of a child and one count of furnishing pornographic materials or attempting to furnish to a minor.

Joyner said Steel remains jailed at the St. Charles County Department of Corrections on a $50,000 cash-only bond.