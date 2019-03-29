× Representative Alan Green to hold public forum regarding medical marijuana program

ST. LOUIS – The Department of Health and Human Services is drawing up rules and regulations for the state medical marijuana program.

North County State Representative Alan Green is scheduled to host a public forum on medical marijuana regulations Friday.

Doors open at 6:30p.m. and runs until 8:30 p.m. at the Black Jack Fire Protection District on Highway 67.

Those who attend can weigh in on rules and regulations for the program.