Tim’s Travels: American Cornhole League Pro Invitational

ST. LOUIS - Tim Ezell is not a professional athlete, but he is training like one Friday.

He was live in downtown St. Louis where he is training for the American Cornhole League Pro Invitational. Cornhole is not just your backyard or bar game anymore, this is the real thing!

For more information visit: http://www.iplaycornhole.com American Cornhole League Pro Invitational

March 29-March 31 Schedule of Events -Friday 3/29/19

9 am Crew Cup Shootout (10 round games) $60/team

9:30 am Women's Doubles $100/team

10 am Seniors' Doubles $40/team

1 pm Social Doubles $40/team

2 pm Competitive Doubles $60/team

3 pm Advanced Blind Draw $50 -Saturday 3/30/19

9 am ACL Pro Doubles

9 am Social Singles $20

9 am Competitive Singles $40

11:30 am Advanced Singles Pool Play

5 pm Advanced Doubles $100/team

5 pm Competitive Blind Draw

5 pm Social Blind Draw

7 pm Juniors Doubles $25

7 pm College Doubles $25 -Sunday 3/31/19

9:30 am Advanced Singles Bracket Play

10 am Junior Singles' $25

10 am College Singles' $25

10 am Second Chance Blind Draw (for all players who competed in the Advanced Singles Pool play but did not qualify for the Advanced Singles Bracket Play, free entry)