Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, March 30-31, 2019

ST. LOUIS, MO- Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday and Sunday, March 30-31, 2019

Spring Art Fair

Date: Saturday and Sunday, March 30-31 Venue: Greensfelder Recreation Center, Queeny Park

Saturday: 10am-6pm, Sunday: 11am-4pm Admission: $5.00

More than 120 national artists that exhibit their art in the following disciplines: clay/ceramics, digital art, drawing, fiber, glass, jewelry, mixed media, acrylic, oil, watercolor, photography, sculpture, and wood.

https://www.artfairatqueenypark.com/

31art Gallery Grand Opening

Date: Saturday, March 30 Venue: 31art Gallery, on Hampton, south St. Louis

Time: 5:00pm-10:00pm Cost: Free

The opening exhibit showcases over 75 works from self-taught St. Louis native artist and gallery co-owner Jared Minnick. Oil paintings and mixed media contemporary pieces, including mixtures of expressionism, abstract expressionism, realism, pop, minimalism and impressionism are featured.

http://www.31artgallery.com/

Saint Louis FC

Date: Saturday, March 30 Venue: World Wide Technology Soccer Park, Fenton, MO

Time: 1:00pm Tickets: $18.00-$31.00

vs. Charlotte Independence

https://www.saintlouisfc.com/

2019 U.S. Chess Championship

Date: Saturday & Sunday, March 30-31 Venue: St. Louis Chess Club

Time: 1:00pm both days Spectator Tickets: $10.00

The 2019 U.S. Championship is an elite national championship event, featuring 12 of the strongest chess players in America. Over the course of eleven rounds, these competitors will battle for $194,000 in prize money, qualification into the World Championship cycle, and the coveted title of 2019 U.S. Champion.

https://www.uschesschamps.com/2019-us-championships/2019-us-championship/overview?mc_cid=f3834bd35e&mc_eid=1861b9f1d2

2019 American Cornhole League National Championship

Date: Saturday & Sunday, March 30-31 Venue: America's Center, Downtown St. Louis

Saturday: 9:00am start time Sunday: 9:30am

The American Cornhole League promotes and develops cornhole as a sport for any age and any skill level. Anyone can play and anyone can win. There will be a guaranteed minimum payout of $34,000 for this event. Walk up players are welcome if there are slots.

http://www.iplaycornhole.com/nationals/12

Urban Chestnut's Lager Summit 2019

Date: Sunday, March 31 Venue: Urban Chestnut Midtown Brewery, St. Louis, MO

Time: 11:00am-4:00pm Tickets: $25.00

Sample a variety of Lagers crafted by breweries from across the country renowned for their world-class Lagers, and attend talks about brewing history, lagering caves, hops, and more.

http://urbanchestnut.com/lagersummit-2019/

Big River Steampunk Festival Spring Faire

Date: Saturday & Sunday, March 30-31 Venue: Admiral Coontz Armory, Hannibal, MO

Time: 10am-5:00pm both days, with additional events in the evening

Admission: $29.00 per two-day pass, Children 10 and under are $15.00 for a 2-day pass.

“Steampunk,” a term which was first used in 1987 and can be called Victorian Science Fiction. Think “Renaissance Faire” but rather than medieval England it’s Victorian America. Different than the Steampunk Festival held over Labor Day weekend, the Steampunk Spring Faire is an INDOOR event.

https://www.bigriversteampunkfestival.com/spring-faire.html

Waitress

Date: Saturday & Sunday, March 30-31 Venue: Fox Theatre, Midtown St. Louis

Saturday: 2p, 7:30p; Sunday: 1p, 6:30p Tickets start at $30.00

Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this hit features original music and lyrics by Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles and is inspired by Adrienne Shelly's beloved film. It tells the story of Jenna - a waitress and expert pie maker, Jenna dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start.

https://www.fabulousfox.com/events/detail/waitress

The Sound of Music

Date: Saturday, March 30 Venue: Stifel Theatre

Time: 7:30pm Tickets: $32.00-$82.00

The hills are alive! A brand-new production of the Sound of Music is coming to St. Louis. The spirited, romantic and beloved musical story of the Von Trapp family will once again thrill audiences with its award winning score.

http://www.stifeltheatre.com/events/detail/the-sound-of-music

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis: The Play That Goes Wrong

Date: Saturday & Sunday, March 30-31 Venue: Loretto-Hilton Center, Webster University

Saturday: 4:00pm & 8:00pm, Sunday 2:00pm Tickets: $19.00-$92.00

Calamity, disaster, fiasco: whichever word you’d like to choose, the opening night performance of The Murder at Haversham Manor has gone decidedly wrong. Will The Rep survive this train wreck of a play? Come find out!

http://www.repstl.org/events/detail/the-play-that-goes-wrong

St. Louis Symphony – Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto

Date: Saturday & Sunday, March 30-31 Venue: Powell Hall, Midtown St. Louis

Saturday: 8pm, Sunday: 3pm Tickets: $25.00-$88.00

Karen Gomyo returns to perform Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto, a work full of tuneful melodies and an impressive virtuosic display for soloist and orchestra. The performance also features Bartók’s Miraculous Mandarin Suite and Shostakovich’s Ninth Symphony.

https://www.slso.org/en/tickets/performance-listing/

African Film Festival

Date: March 30-31 Venue: Brown Hall, Washington University

Time: 7:00pm both nights Event is free – no tickets required.

Celebrating its 14th year, the film festival features a diverse array of screenings from African countries and even offers films for younger audiences (Satruday 3pm)

https://artsci.wustl.edu/events/african-film-festival?d=2019-03-29

Six Flags St. Louis – Open for the season

Date: March 30-31 Venue: Six Flags St. Louis, Eureka, MO

Saturday: 10:30am-7:00pm, Sunday: 10:30pm-6:00pm

Single-Day tickets - Adults: $69.00, Kids under 48”: $54 (Deals on the website)

Open on weekends only for now.

https://www.sixflags.com/stlouis/plan-your-visit/park-operating-schedule