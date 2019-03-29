World Backup Day: How safe is your data?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - According to studies, 113 phones are lost or stolen every minute and 1 in 10 computers are infected with viruses each month. Researchers found an alarming 30 percent of people have never backed up their data.

March 31 is World Back Up Day and the day`s mission is helping individuals and corporations prevent data loss. Dr. Zahid Anwar, Associate Professor of Cybersecurity at Fontbonne University joined FOX 2 to discuss the importance of backing up your digital files.

He notes the best tactic is to use a portable, external USB drive. Simply relying on the backup services on your device is the least desirable option. If your phone or computer gets lost or stolen, those memories will be gone forever.