County Police investigating fatal accident in Fenton MO

FENTON, MO – St. Louis County Police accident reconstructing unit is investigating a fatal accident that occurred Saturday night around 7:30 pm at Gravois Road and Water Street in Fenton, Missouri. Police tell Fox 2/News 11 that the two-vehicle accident involved a pickup truck and an SUV.

Police say the pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Gravois Road when it struck the SUV making a left turn onto Gravios from Water Street.

Both vehicles had single occupants.

The driver of the SUV was transported to the hospital for treatment but later died from their injuries. The driver of the pickup stayed at the scene of the accident and is cooperating with authorities.

Police are asking for anyone with information on the accident to call 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477), you may be eligible for a reward.