South city chili cook off raising money for safety project

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Through chili and community, leaders in south St. Louis are hoping to raise awareness for a new project called the Hampton/Chippewa Technology Project.

The project provides cameras for residences that are connected to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police's Real Time Crime Center along the Hampton and Chippewa corridor.

Different restaurants will be representing their neighborhoods with chili, and the Real Time Crime Center will be giving life camera demonstrations. Adult Tasting Passes are $10 and $5 for children 10 and younger.

For more information visit http://www.stlhills.com/events/southside-chili-cook-off-safety-expo/https://www.ward16stl.com/cameras