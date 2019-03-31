Blood trail leads police to murder suspect

Posted 9:04 pm, March 31, 2019, by , Updated at 08:48PM, March 31, 2019

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged 44-year-old Percy Lindsey with the murder of 36-year-old Darryl Billups. Both men lived in a halfway house that was located north St. Louis County on Glen Owen Drive just off Chambers Road.

The homicide occurred Saturday afternoon around 4 pm, where county police officers were summoned for the discovery of a body in the back of a residence on Glen Owen.

Police say they found blood on Percy’s shoes, pants, jacket and on other items in the residence. They further stated that a blood trail was from Percy’s bedroom to where the body was found.

Percy is being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $500,000 bond.

An investigation is still ongoing.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.