Funeral set for trooper hit by truck, killed in Freeport

Posted 9:57 pm, March 31, 2019, by

Trooper Brooke Jones-Story

WARREN, Ill. (AP) _ Funeral services are set for an Illinois State Police trooper who was struck and killed by a truck last week during a traffic stop.

A visitation for Trooper Brooke Jones-Story will be held Tuesday at Warren High School in the northwestern Illinois community of Warren. Funeral services for the 34-year-old officer will be Wednesday afternoon, also at the high school, followed by a private burial.

Jones-Story was fatally struck Thursday by a truck as she was inspecting a commercial motor vehicle in Freeport.

Three Illinois state troopers have died this year after being struck by vehicles.

Trooper Christopher Lambert died in January near Northbrook. Jones-Story was fatally injured Thursday and Trooper Gerald Ellis died Saturday when his squad car was struck head-on by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 94.

