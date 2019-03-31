Rising flood waters in Lincoln County causing concern

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINCOLN COUNTY, MO – The Mississippi River has swallowed picnic tables and walkways around Lock and Dam 25 in Winfield, and expert say it’s not done rising.

That has Lincoln County Emergency management and others hard at work.

Director Jim Sharp says, “Some of our levee district people were out checking today. They were physically walking the levees to make sure there weren’t any soft spots or any big boils underneath or anything like that. We have not been told of anything like that.”

They’ve also pre-staged sandbags.

“Recent crest on the Mississippi is estimated to be 35 feet and the levee is 35 feet so it’s going to be right there,” he explains.

He says the Cuivre River is at about 30 feet and it’s near its crest.