ST. LOUIS – Beth Scandrett-Leatherman, youth service provider at St. Louis Public Library, stopped by to tell us about the benefits of their children's story time events.

The events promote approaching literacy from different angles like rhymes, music, and visuals. Through these events, St. Louis Public Library hopes to lessen the word gap for children entering school.

Visit slpl.org for more information about events near you.