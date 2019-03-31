St. Charles County students lead ‘Walk to Stop Heroin’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Destiny Gerard and Charlotte Herman from Francis Howell School District and Anna Sorensen and Amanda Eversgerd from Fort Zumwalt School District join us to discuss their efforts to raise awareness for the heroin epidemic.

The students planned the "Walk to Stop Heroin" as part of the St. Charles County CAPS Program.

Heroin use is high among 15 to 24-year-olds, which inspired the group to take action against the epidemic.

The walk will be held on Saturday April 14 at Legacy Park.