Study finds tax plan would narrow income gap

Posted 9:56 pm, March 31, 2019, by , Updated at 09:55PM, March 31, 2019

Multi-family offices are a one-stop shop for various financial needs like tax and estate planning, insurance, trusteeship, investment advice and foundation management, all under one roof.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ A study has found that a graduated income tax like the one Gov. J.B. Pritzker is touting would narrow a growing income gap among the state’s richest and poorest and deliver $3 billion or more in extra revenue for underfunded schools and infrastructure.

The peer-reviewed exam by the Project for Middle Class Renewal and the Illinois Economic Policy Institute evaluated eight scenarios based partly on progressive income tax structures among Illinois neighbors. The Associated Press obtained the study in advance of its Monday release.

Authors Robert Bruno and Frank Manzo found that most of the scenarios met public policy goals of taming income disparity, cutting income and property taxes, and generating billions of dollars to cut Illinois deficit, and bolstering education and public brick-and-mortar spending.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.