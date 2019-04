Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Adam Wainwright first appeared in a Cardinals uniform in 2005. He's been with the big league team ever since. But in 2019, the 3-time All-Star is in a new role at the back end of the rotation. A role where he can also mentor some of the young arms in the rotation. FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne talked it over with Wainwright this weekend at Miller Park.