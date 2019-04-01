× Brexit remains deadlocked as UK Parliament rejects alternative plans again

UK lawmakers have yet again failed to find any consensus out of the country’s political deadlock after parliament voted on alternatives to Theresa May’s unloved Brexit plan.

None of the four options on the non-binding ballot, which included a confirmatory referendum and remaining in the European Union’s single market, gained a majority on Monday.

The stalemate comes after May’s deal was rejected three times.

By Tara John, CNN