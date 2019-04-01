Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Flooding continues on area rivers, but forecasters say a crest along the Mississippi River is expected early this week.

The Mississippi River is forecasted to creat at downtown St Louis Tuesday afternoon at 8 feet above flood stage. The high water has already swallowed picnic tables and walkways around lock and dam-25.

According to The National Weather Service, at 37 feet three more floodgates are closed at this level: the Missouri Illinois Sand Company gate in south St. Louis, the City of St. Louis railroad gate, and a double gate at East Grand in north St. Louis.

The Mississippi River is forecast to crest at Alton at 32 feet on Tuesday evening, and that's 11 feet above flood stage. The river will crest at Grafton on Tuesday at around 28.5 which is just shy of a major flooding event.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, IDOT warned the water could close the intersection of Routes 3 and 100 in Grafton due to flooding and in Missouri the lower lanes of Highway 67 through West Alton remain closed between the Clark Bridge and Highway 94.

For more information visit: Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service