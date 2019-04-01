Enjoy an ‘island inspired’ brunch at Yellowbelly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Chef Richard Blais from Yellowbelly restaurant in the Central West End joins us to promote their new brunch menu.

Blais has appeared on "Top Chef" and "Top Chef All Stars," and his island-inspired, St. Louis restaurant serves an array of "sea and spirits."

Head to Yellowbelly for a fun cocktail like "love letter to rum" or stop in for brunch for an array of new menu items such as avocado toast with salmon pico de gallo and mango yolk and chicken and waffles with whipped plantain butter and Japanese fried chicken. The brunch menu also features several alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails to choose from.

Yellowbelly is located at 4659 Lindell Blvd. in the Central West End.

www.yellowbellystl.com