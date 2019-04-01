Fatal crash closes stretch of EB I-70 in Lake St. Louis

Posted 7:04 am, April 1, 2019, by , Updated at 07:22AM, April 1, 2019

LAKE ST. LOUIS – A fatal crash involving two vehicles closed a stretch of eastbound Interstate 70 in Lake St. Louis Monday morning.

The crash occurred just before 6:30 a.m. at Lake St. Louis Blouvard, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX flew over the scene where all motorists are being rerouted on the Service Road.

No further details — including the number of people killed — were immediately released.

This is a breaking news story. Tune in to FOX2 for the latest update.

