Hundreds of mice living in illegal dump in Hyde Park neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST LOUIS, Mo. - Hundreds of mice and about 10 cats are living in a pile of trash in a north St. Louis neighborhood.

Members of the Hyde Park Neighborhood Association said they need help cleaning up the mess. They said the illegal dumping area is in an alley near the intersection of Salisbury and 21st streets.

Fatimah Muhammad, with the Hyde Park Neighborhood Association, said she contacted her alderman (Brandon Bosley of Ward 3) and she is hopeful the city's refuse division will get involved to assist in the cleanup. She said there are piles of trash, tires, old prescription drug bottles, and animals living in the mess.

Muhammad said there is no excuse for illegal dumping in the city because there is a free dump site in the city.