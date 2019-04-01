Local pediatrician discusses importance of measles vaccination

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the number of measles cases this year is already the second-highest number of cases reported in the United States since the disease was practically eradicated in 2000.

A total of 387 individual cases have been confirmed with the disease in 15 states from January 1 to March 28 this year – that includes Missouri and Illinois.

Measles is highly contagious. Typical measles symptoms include high fever, rash, stuffy nose, and reddened eyes. So, what do parents need to know about the measles outbreak?

Dr. Ken Haller, a SLUCare pediatrician with SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, visits Fox 2 News at 6 p.m. to discuss some important facts concerning measles.