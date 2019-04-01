Make a plan for your tax refund

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Executive vice president and managing director of wealth management at First Bank, Gene Todd, joins us to discuss making a plan for your tax refund.

With the April 15 deadline quickly approaching, it is time to start thinking about what to do with your extra money if you were lucky enough to get a refund this year.

Todd's best advice is to invest that refund instead of splurging on something you would not have otherwise bought. Put it into a savings account, and start an emergency fund. Better yet, pay off some existing debt, or contribute to your retirement account.

