Missouri to cover more non-opioid treatments for pain

Posted 2:38 pm, April 1, 2019, by , Updated at 02:37PM, April 1, 2019

The Sacklers and members of their company Purdue Pharma have been named in a lawsuit that accuses them of profiting from the opioid crisis by aggressively marketing OxyContin, claims denied by attorneys for the family and Purdue.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri will cover more non-opioid treatment options for Medicaid recipients who suffer from chronic pain as part of an effort to prevent substance abuse.

The Missouri Department of Social Services says in a news release that new services that will be covered starting Monday include chiropractic care and acupuncture. The department’s Todd Richardson says the goal of providing the alternative and complementary therapy options is to provide pain relief “without the risks associated with an opiate.” He oversees Missouri’s Medicaid program for the poor, which is called MO HealthNet.

The release says the department estimates that adding the service will actually reduce costs by lowering prescription drug costs, eliminating emergency room visits, and avoiding the need for other medical services.

