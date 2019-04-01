More than a dozen restaurants participate in first Cortex Restaurant Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The first Cortex Restaurant Week kicked off Monday to recognize the restaurants surrounding the innovation district and encourage more people to try them out.

"It means a lot to us to give back to our neighbors who have been supporting us day in and day out," said Ron Turigliatto, director of operations for Blk Mkt Eats. The restaurant opened on S. Vandeventer about a year and a half ago and serves poke bowls and burrito-sized sushi rolls.

Through Sunday, April 7, participating restaurants are offering specials for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Juniper is serving up food with a southern flavor at its location on Laclede Ave.

"A lot of it goes deep to the roots of southern fare, so you'll even see stuff from parts of western Africa," said Dana Hamby, Juniper's front of house manager. "A lot of classic recipes that we put a lot of creative energy into."

Juniper's lunch special Monday featured smoked brisket, two sides, and a cookie.

Participating Restaurants Include:

The Chocolate Pig

$10 lunch special

$35 Prix Fixe 3-course Dinner Special

10% of proceeds from the week will be donated to the St. Louis Learning Disabilities Association

IKEA

Buy One, Get One free for the Swedish-American Breakfast

Kaldi's Coffee Roasting Co.

Buy One, Get One free for any drink from 3pm to close with mention of Cortex Restaurant Week

Lion's Choice

$3 off an entrée salad with mention of Cortex Restaurant Week

Narwhal's Crafted

Check out the special flavors for Restaurant Week: Macha Gin & Tonic and Junglebird.

$2 off any size of both special flavors drinks (Gin &Tonic and Junglebird)

Buy One, Get One free for any 12oz frozen cocktail if a customer brings in a receipt from another participating restaurant of Cortex Restaurant Week.

Park Avenue Coffee

20% off Breakfast Bowls and Lunch Sandwiches, Wraps or Salads when you mention Cortex Restaurant Week

Vicia

Lunch: Free pastry with purchase of select any 2/3 lunch items for Cortex District employees

Happy Hour: 2 for 1 featured wine and beer for Cortex District employees

Dinner: 1/2 off our Purple Top Turnip Tacos for any diner mentioning Cortex Restaurant Week

Yiro/Gyro

10% off for all orders, with mention of Cortex Restaurant Week

The Scottish Arms Restaurant & Bar

Lunch: 15% off the lunch menu Monday-Friday, 11am-4pm

Extended Happy Hour from 2pm - 7pm Monday - Friday, including a special promo of J.Rieger's from Kansas City highlighting their Vodka, Gin, & Whiskey, and discounted appetizers

Remember to mention Cortex Restaurant Week.

Blk Mkt Eats

Buy One entrée, get a free drink and wonton chips with mention of Cortex Restaurant Week

Scarlett's Wine Bar

20% off with mention of Cortex Restaurant Week (not valid on certain bottles of wine)

Retreat Gastropub

Lunch: mention Cortex Restaurant week for 20% off all food items

Dinner: mention Cortex Restaurant week for 25% off small plates, soups, and salads (max 2 per person) and 25% off desserts

Juniper

Lunch: $10 lunch Entrée including two sides + cookie

Dinner: $18 dinner Entrée including 2 sides + cookie

Special entrees will change daily.