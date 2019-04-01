Plan your kid’s summer camps with Blueprint for Summer STL

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Spring has sprung, which means it is time to start planning for summer. Allie Cicotte, senior programs manager at Blueprints for Summer STL, stopped by to tell us the easiest way to find summer camps for your children.

You can search for opportunities based on filters like location, category, and price range, and the website is completely free.

Carrie Hutchcraft from the chief administrative office at Magic House also joined us to tell us about their partnership with Blueprint for Summer STL.