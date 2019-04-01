Tim’s Travels: YMCA introduces Challenge Course

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Are you looking for a way to get the kiddos off of fortnight and into some exercise?

Tim Ezell may have found exactly what you're looking for, he was live at the YMCA Carondelet Park Rec Complex checking out the new challenge course.

Inspired by the popularity of American Ninja Warrior, the YMCA uses the course during Personal Training sessions as a new and functional approach to getting and staying fit, and having FUN!

The goal of the Challenge Course is to engage youth and adults in physical fitness by appealing to their interests, athleticism, and energy.

Gateway Region YMCA

24 branches in Missouri and Illinois

GWRYMCA.org

324-436-1177