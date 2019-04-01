TKO: Collier Becomes One of UConn’s Best

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a decorated career at Incarnate Word, Napheesa Collier took her basketball skills to UConn. On Monday, she was the top vote getter for All-American honors. Her senior season she averaged 21 points a game and helped the Huskies reach their 12th straight Final Four. TKO (The Kilcoyne Opinion) salutes the impact she's had at one of the great programs in the history of college sports.