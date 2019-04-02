× Authorities identify woman found dead south St. Louis County quarry

LEMAY, Mo. – Investigators with the St. Louis County Police Department have identified the person found dead in an old quarry last week in south St. Louis County.

Someone at the old Ruprecht Quarry at Mt. Olive and Avenue H contacted police around 12:30 p.m. on March 28. Police brought boats and several vehicles to the area.

Police found the body 34-year-old Stephanie Steiner in the pond at the quarry. An overturned boat was also in the water.

It’s unclear if Steiner was on the boat or fell into the water. It appeared to be a drop of at least several hundred feet to the water.

The quarry has been inactive for at least 30 years, residents said.

The investigation remains classified as a suspicious death, according to a county police spokesman.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS. Anonymous tips can bring a cash reward of up to $5,000.