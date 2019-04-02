Cardinal fans camping out for discount Opening Day tickets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals home opener just two days away and area residents are already camping out for discounted day-of tickets.

In these days of internet transactions for buying tickets in a matter of seconds, you may have thought the days of camping out for Cardinals tickets were over. But not so fast, there are about 10 Cardinals fans camping out for home opener tickets that will go on sale Thursday morning.

The best of urban camping, 7 tents, including a kitchen tent and a storage tent. In the other tents are ten people with barbecue grills, and heaters waiting for home opener tickets to go on sale Thursday morning and these die-hard fans say if the game Thursday is postponed to Thursday night or Friday, they will try to adjust their schedules to take advantage of some big discounts for game day tickets.

The Cardinals have the KMOX 1120 AM first pitch ticket program which means game day during the regular season the first 275 fans to visit the Busch Stadium 8th Street ticket windows located near gate 3 at 9 am will be able to purchase a pair of tickets to that day or evening's Cardinals’ game for just $11.20. They will get a voucher that they will take to gate one ten minutes before game time, and you will get tickets in a sealed envelope in a random fashion. A virtual grab bag of seat locations. These will be tickets returned to the ticket office by Cardinals players, the visiting club, sponsors, groups, and others that may be anywhere within the ballpark.

Despite the chance of rain for Thursday afternoon, the home opener against the San Diego Padres is still scheduled to start at 3:15 pm. All the pregame activities are still on including the KPLR 11/Fox 2 Pep Rally at Kiener Plaza from 10 am to 2pm.