CASA of South­west­ern Illi­nois to host Annual Dinner Gala

Posted 10:52 am, April 2, 2019, by , Updated at 10:54AM, April 2, 2019

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – In 1977 a Seattle judge wanted to know more about the abused and neglected children whose futures he was deciding. Each child received a community volunteer who gathers facts and then represented the child’s interest in court, that was the beginning of CASA; Court-appointed special advocates and the program went nationwide.

Retired Judge Milton Wharton started CASA of South­west­ern Illi­nois which  advo­cates for the best inter­est of abused and neglected chil­dren with col­lab­o­ra­tion with var­i­ous com­mu­nity agen­cies, judi­cial offi­cials, busi­nesses, pub­lic, and pri­vate funds in order to end a sys­temic cycle of abuse for the future gen­er­a­tion.

Wharton joined FOX 2 to discuss CASA Annual Dinner Gala on May 4th at the Four Points By Sheraton.

For more information visit: www.casaofswil.org

Believe In Magic
Casa Southwestern Illinois’s Annual Dinner Gala
5:30pm May 4
Four Points by Sheraton

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.