FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – In 1977 a Seattle judge wanted to know more about the abused and neglected children whose futures he was deciding. Each child received a community volunteer who gathers facts and then represented the child’s interest in court, that was the beginning of CASA; Court-appointed special advocates and the program went nationwide.
Retired Judge Milton Wharton started CASA of Southwestern Illinois which advocates for the best interest of abused and neglected children with collaboration with various community agencies, judicial officials, businesses, public, and private funds in order to end a systemic cycle of abuse for the future generation.
Wharton joined FOX 2 to discuss CASA Annual Dinner Gala on May 4th at the Four Points By Sheraton.
For more information visit: www.casaofswil.org
Believe In Magic
Casa Southwestern Illinois’s Annual Dinner Gala
5:30pm May 4
Four Points by Sheraton