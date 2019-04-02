FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – In 1977 a Seattle judge wanted to know more about the abused and neglected children whose futures he was deciding. Each child received a community volunteer who gathers facts and then represented the child’s interest in court, that was the beginning of CASA; Court-appointed special advocates and the program went nationwide.

Retired Judge Milton Wharton started CASA of South­west­ern Illi­nois which advo­cates for the best inter­est of abused and neglected chil­dren with col­lab­o­ra­tion with var­i­ous com­mu­nity agen­cies, judi­cial offi­cials, busi­nesses, pub­lic, and pri­vate funds in order to end a sys­temic cycle of abuse for the future gen­er­a­tion.

Wharton joined FOX 2 to discuss CASA Annual Dinner Gala on May 4th at the Four Points By Sheraton.

For more information visit: www.casaofswil.org

Believe In Magic

Casa Southwestern Illinois’s Annual Dinner Gala

5:30pm May 4

Four Points by Sheraton