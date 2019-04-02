CBC students offer free help to support local Veterans around the community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A CBC student named Tripp Tobey started a service project last fall called Serving Servicemen and it is getting a lot of attention.

Serving Servicemen is made of a group of 35 students who run free help service for veterans. They spend weekends doing work that ranges from raking leaves to technology help at veterans' homes and halls.

During the week of May 5 -18 the group is looking for large projects to do for their Weekend Service Trips.

If you any specific groups of veterans such as disabled or injured veterans, homeless or in need; contact Serving Servicemen at www.servingservicemen.org.