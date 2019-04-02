× Check the municipal election results for races in Missouri and Illinois here

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Tuesday, April 2nd marks Municipal Election Day in Missouri and Illinois, with a number of contested races and propositions on the ballot. Several cities will be choosing mayors today, including St. Charles and East St. Louis. There are also races for council members or aldermen, and school board positions. In St. Louis City and County, Proposition S would charge MSD customers a monthly rate based on storm water runoff for flood and erosion control.

Polls are open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Results will start appearing here as they come in: