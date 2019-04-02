Crook gets away cigarettes in north St. Louis gas station robbery

Posted 5:55 am, April 2, 2019, by , Updated at 05:58AM, April 2, 2019

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating after a convenience store / gas station was robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the Moto Mart in the 11000 block of Riverview at 270 in North St. Louis around 4:30 a.m.

According to authorities,  there were two clerks inside the store and one clerk said the suspect had a gun and had threatened to shoot him.

The suspect got away with cartons of stolen cigarettes.

Police have not released any additional information.

Tune in to FOX 2 for updates.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.