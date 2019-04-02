Dashcam captures high-speed chase, crash in Wisconsin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD, Wis. - Two men were arrested in Wisconsin after a pursuit ended in a crash Monday evening.

Police said an officer pulled a vehicle over just before 7 p.m. The driver stopped briefly before taking off at a high rate of speed. The officer lost sight of the vehicle but chased the driver until – as seen in the second dashcam video – the driver lost control, driving onto the median and striking a car.

The two 20-year-old men in the car were taken into custody for resisting arrest.

Police said there was no indication the vehicle involved was stolen.

The driver of the vehicle struck during the chase was treated on scene for minor injuries.