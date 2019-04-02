Distracted Driving Awareness month prompts heightened enforcement in Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. - The month of April is Distracted Driving Awarness month and Illinois State Police along with law enforcement agencies across the country are reminding drivers to put down their phones and pay attention to the road.

Illinois State Police will have more troopers out ready to write tickets to anyone who is on the road using their phones. They say the average message takes 4.5 seconds to send, and a vehicle can travel the length of a football field in that amount of time.

Illinois State Trooper Josh Korando wants people to understand the impact a text or social media post can make on their own and someone else's life.

34-year-old Trooper Brooke Jones-Story was killed last week during a traffic stop near Freeport Illinois. She is the 14th Illinois trooper to die in a wreck in the line of duty this year.

The "Move Over" is the law and as part of the Distracted Driving month there will be more officers on the road and if you are driving distracted or don`t move over you`ll probably be caught.

Follow these steps to keep everyone safe:

If you need to text, pull over and park your car in a safe location.

Identify a passenger as your “designated texter.” Ask them to respond to calls or messages.

Do not engage in social media scrolling or messaging while driving.

Put the cell phone in the trunk, glove box or back seat until you arrive at your destination.