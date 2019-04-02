× Fairview Heights man facing child pornography charges

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a 53-year-old Fairview Heights man last week for possession of child pornography.

According to Capt. Bruce Fleshren, Chief of Investigations for the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, authorities received information that Barney Donohue Jr. had illicit material in his possession.

Since Donohue lived in an unincorporated part of Fairview Heights, the sheriff’s department took the lead on the investigation while local police assisted.

Authorities went to Donohue’s home on March 29 and executed a search warrant. He was taken into custody at that time.

Donohue was charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography on an electronic device. He remains jailed on $500,000 bond.

Fleshren said the sheriff’s department does not believe there are any local victims but continues to investigate.