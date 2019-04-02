× Favorite things in St. Louis? Vote in St. Louis Magazine’s A-List poll

ST. LOUIS, MO – Bread-sliced bagels, top-notch festivals, winning sports teams, there are lots of great things in St. Louis. Voting is now open for St. Louis Magazine’s A-List, their annual tribute to the region’s finest. Who tops your list? Vote in the A-List Readers’ Choice Poll through April 19, 2019.

Several of your FOX 2 and KPLR 11 favorites are nominated in the Media and Sports category, so vote often!

Winners will be unveiled online later in April then recognized in the July issue and at a special awards presentation in summer 2019.