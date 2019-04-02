Flooding causes cancellation of Kirkwood Athletic Association youth games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKWOOD, Mo. - Flood waters are invading sporting fields and games will have to be delayed.

The Kirkwood Athletic Association has canceled all league games this week because of flooding, and the Greater Midwest Baseball tournament has been moved to another facility.

The water is expected to go down Wednesday as the Meramec River crests Tuesday in Fenton and Valley Park. The Meramec River in Arnold sits almost 12 feet above flood stage and its not expected to crest until Wednesday at 1:00 a.m.

In the Fenton area, the river currently sits 1 foot above flood stage and is to crest around 7:00 p.m. tonight.

Meanwhile, the Mississippi River in Alton, Chester, and St. Louis is steadily rising with a crest happening in Alton and St. Louis at 1:00 p.m and in Chester overnight on Thursday.

As far as the Missouri River it has the past crest in all areas but is only slowly receding at this point.