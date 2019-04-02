Florissant police search for man who robbed, sexually assaulted, and carjacked woman

FLORISSANT, Mo. – Florissant police are searching for a man who robbed, sexually assaulted and carjacked a woman overnight.

On Tuesday, April 2, 2019, police responded to the 2500 block of Dove around 12:30am. The victim stated that she was getting out of her vehicle in her driveway when she was approached by the suspect, described as a man in his early to mid-20s, who had a gun. He forced her to get back into the vehicle and took her to a nearby bank where she was forced to withdraw money. The victim was then taken to a nearby apartment complex where she was sexually assaulted. She was released at a different apartment complex near Morningaire Circle and North Hanley Road in Hazelwood. The suspect took off with the car.

The suspect approximately 6’0 tall and 150 lbs., with a medium complexion and shoulder length dreadlock hair. He is also described as having one large star tattoo on his torso with three smaller star tattoos on the left and right side of the larger star. The suspect was wearing a black skull cap, grey mask, black hooded jacket, and black pants.

The victim’s vehicle is described as a silver 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo with black wheels and tinted windows. It had Missouri license plate SP7-X2W.

Anyone with any information on this case should contact the Florissant Detective Bureau at 314-831-7000.