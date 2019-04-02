× Jordan Binnington named Rookie of the Month for the second month in a row

ST. LOUIS – The NHL announced Tuesday that Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington has been named Rookie of the Month for March. Binnington, 25, went 6-3-0 with a 2.37 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage for the month.

He becomes just the second goaltender to earn the honor in consecutive months since 2006-07.

The Richmond Hill, Ontario, native has gone 22-5-1 since Jan. 7 (his first NHL start).

Binnington joins Canucks center Elias Pettersson as a multiple Rookie of the Month winner in 2018-19.