Jordan Binnington named Rookie of the Month for the second month in a row

Posted 3:48 pm, April 2, 2019, by , Updated at 03:59PM, April 2, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 29: Jordan Binnington #50 of the St. Louis Blues makes the third period save on Mika Zibanejad #93 of the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on March 29, 2019 in New York City. The Rangers defeated the Blues 4-2. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – The NHL announced Tuesday that Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington has been named Rookie of the Month for March. Binnington, 25, went 6-3-0 with a 2.37 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage for the month.

He becomes just the second goaltender to earn the honor in consecutive months since 2006-07.

The Richmond Hill, Ontario, native has gone 22-5-1 since Jan. 7 (his first NHL start).

Binnington joins Canucks center Elias Pettersson as a multiple Rookie of the Month winner in 2018-19.

 

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.