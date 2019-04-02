Yoga and Intuitive Eating Workshop helping locals practice mindful exercise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - If working out is something you dread and you only hit the gym to make up for overeating or weight loss you may be missing the boat and robbing yourself of finding a workout routine that is anything but routine.

Registered and Licensed Dietitian Shannon Hayes Buescher joined FOX 2 to talk about how exercise can be folded into dieting.

For more information visit: www. Hayesnutrition.com

Yoga and Intuitive Eating Workshop

Wildwood Yoga and Wellness

April 6th

1-3pm

Cost is $25

636-541-2424 to register