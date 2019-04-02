Recipe: Easy and healthy Roasted Carrot Soup
ST. LOUIS – Roasted Carrot Soup from “The 30-Minute Mediterranean Diet Cookbook”
INGREDIENTS:
2 pounds carrots, cut in 1/2-inch slices
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 cup chopped onion
2 cups vegetable broth
1 teaspoon dried thyme
1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
DIRECTIONS:
Place 2 rimmed baking sheets in the oven and turn on the oven to 450-degrees F. In a large bowl, toss the carrots with 1 tablespoon oil.
With oven mitts remove the baking sheets from the oven and evenly distributed the carrots on both sheets. Bake for 20 minutes. Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon oil and add onion and cook 5 minutes, stirring.
Add broth, 2 1/2 cups water, thyme, red pepper, and salt. Bring to a boil, cover, then remove the pan from the heat until the carrots have finished roasting.
Add roasted carrots to the pot and carefully blend soup in a blender (or use an immersion blender).
Heat soup until warm.
“The 30-Minute Mediterranean Diet Cookbook”