Recipe: Easy and healthy Roasted Carrot Soup 

ST. LOUIS – Roasted Carrot Soup from “The 30-Minute Mediterranean Diet Cookbook”

INGREDIENTS:
2 pounds carrots, cut in 1/2-inch slices
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 cup chopped onion
2 cups vegetable broth
1 teaspoon dried thyme
1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

DIRECTIONS:

Place 2 rimmed baking sheets in the oven and turn on the oven to 450-degrees F.  In a large bowl, toss the carrots with 1 tablespoon oil.

With oven mitts remove the baking sheets from the oven and evenly distributed the carrots on both sheets. Bake for 20 minutes.  Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon oil and add onion and cook 5 minutes, stirring.

Add broth, 2 1/2 cups water, thyme, red pepper, and salt.  Bring to a boil, cover, then remove the pan from the heat until the carrots have finished roasting.

Add roasted carrots to the pot and carefully blend soup in a blender (or use an immersion blender).

Heat soup until warm.

“The 30-Minute Mediterranean Diet Cookbook”

TeaspoonOfSpice.com

Amazon.com

