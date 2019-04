× St. Louis businesses to celebrate Autism Awareness Day

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis may turn “Cardinal Red” for Opening Day Thursday, but Wednesday night the city is turning blue.

April 2 is World Autism Awareness Day and in honor of the day many businesses and organizations are lighting up their buildings in blue.

Amongst them is The Science Center Planetarium, Lumiere Place Casino and Scott Air Force Base.

Autism impacts more than 70 million people worldwide.