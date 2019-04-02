Woman buys out Payless store’s shoes to aid Nebraska flood victims

HAYS, Kan. – A woman bought all 204 pairs of shoes left at a Kansas Payless ShoeSource liquidation sale to help Nebraska flood victims, according to the Hays Post.

The shoes were marked down to $1 per pair at the Big Creek Crossing location in Hays, but Addy Tritt reportedly contacted Payless and worked out a deal to buy every remaining pair for $100.

“I have been so blessed,” she told the Post. “There have been so many great people in my life who have inspired me. I see so many horrible things in the news. So many people have helped me when I was down, I want to help if I can.”

The haul included 162 pairs of baby shoes, 44 pairs of women’s shoes and 2 pairs of men’s shoes. Payless announced in February that all of its 2,100 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico would be closing.

The care package was part of a drive by the Sigma Alpha sorority at Fort Hays State University.

Officials say that extensive flooding has caused over $1 billion in damage to farms in Nebraska and Iowa, a number that is expected to increase as the floodwaters recede.

Tritt says she hopes her act inspires others who have also been blessed to volunteer and donate.